Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Emil Albert Daeschner


1917 - 2019
Emil Albert Daeschner Obituary
Emil Albert Daeschner, 101, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was born in Karlsruhe, Germany on September 28, 1917, a son of the late Emil Karl Daeschner and Theresia Vetter Daeschner.

Sergeant Emil Albert Daeschner was married by Pastor Hermann Jung to Margarete Anna Herold on the 22nd of June, 1943 at the Elisabeth Catholic Church in Karlsruhe, Germany. He served 8.5 years as a soldier in the German Army, 6.5 years in World War II on the Russian Front in the German Panzer Division of the 119th Regiment and 2 years as a prisoner of war.

Emil received his Masters Degree in the Interior/Drapery business in 1947. Along with his wife, he worked in Germany and the United States until his retirement in 1985. Emil was very active in track and field and swimming until the age of 90. He was an active member of the D.A.N.K. since 1991, as well as a member of the YMCA from 1959 to 2016.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maria Schmidt, of Zurich, Switzerland.

Survivors include his loving wife of 76 years, Margarete "Gretel" Herold Daeschner; two sons, Rolf E. Daeschner, his wife, Janice, and their three children, Kevin and his wife, Christine of Pittsburgh, Brian and his wife, Christine, of Pittsburgh, and Diane Daeschner of Pittsburgh; Bernd P. Daeschner his wife, Michelle, and their two children, Brooke and Logan of Fairview; and six great-grandchildren, Brendan, Lukas, Emma, Joseph, Alyssa and Sara.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the time of services there at 5 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Glenwood YMCA, 3727 Cherry St., Erie, 16508 or the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, 16505. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 9, 2019
