Services
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:15 AM
Calvary Cemetery Chapel
Emilio F. DiFilippo


1920 - 2019
Emilio F. DiFilippo Obituary
Emilio F. DiFilippo, 99, of Erie, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Millcreek Community Hospital. He was born January 9, 1920, in Montenero Val Cocchiara, Italy, a son of the late Giovanni and Clementina Bonaminio DiFilippo. He had lived in Erie since 1952.

He was a devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carmela L. Caserta DiFilippo; and two sisters, Candida Zuchgna and Rachele Presogna.

He is survived by one daughter, Darlene Wedge (Ronald) of Bolivar, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Berta Baxter of Vermont, Teresa Crumley (Michael) of South Carolina, and Mary Ellen Wedge of New York; and four great-grandchildren, Amy, Derek, Abigail and Caidence. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m., and are invited to attend a service at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a committal service at Calvary Cemetery Chapel at 10:15 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. George RC Church, 5145 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509.

To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 16, 2019
