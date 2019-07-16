Emilio F. DiFilippo, 99, of Erie, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Millcreek Community Hospital. He was born January 9, 1920, in Montenero Val Cocchiara, Italy, a son of the late Giovanni and Clementina Bonaminio DiFilippo. He had lived in Erie since 1952.



He was a devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carmela L. Caserta DiFilippo; and two sisters, Candida Zuchgna and Rachele Presogna.



He is survived by one daughter, Darlene Wedge (Ronald) of Bolivar, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Berta Baxter of Vermont, Teresa Crumley (Michael) of South Carolina, and Mary Ellen Wedge of New York; and four great-grandchildren, Amy, Derek, Abigail and Caidence. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.



Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m., and are invited to attend a service at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a committal service at Calvary Cemetery Chapel at 10:15 a.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the St. George RC Church, 5145 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509.



To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits. Published in the Erie Times-News on July 16, 2019