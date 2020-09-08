1/1
Emily J. Irwin
1927 - 2020
Emily J. Irwin, age 93, of Erie, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Home of Erie. She was born in Erie on July 22, 1927, daughter of the late Eugene and Josephine Rudzinski Kowalski.

Emily first worked in Erie at General Electric and then for Boeing in Everett, Wash., prior to her retirement. She had previously belonged to the Boeing Travel Club, AARP, and Rage through GE.

Emily is survived by her son, Philip E. Gostomski (Jean); four grandchildren, Philip E. Gostomski, Jr., Jean Marie Jacukowicz (Mark), Mary Ann Toole (Brian), and Diane Zorzi (Joe); one sister, Eugenia A. Watson; five great-grandchildren; and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Marie Riley.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from noon until the time of the Funeral Service there at 3 pm conducted by Rev. Thomas Fialkowski. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
