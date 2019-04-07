|
Emily Jean Lowes Gardner, age 77, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born on June 28, 1941, in Hamilton, Ohio, daughter of the late Walter and Ruby Lake Lowes.
Emily was a graduate of Jacobs Business College in Dayton, Ohio. She was a faithful military wife for 20 years, and then became employed as a secretary at Cascade United Methodist Church for 23 years.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. Emily loved doing word finds and going to lunch with her church friends. She had great generosity, at times to a fault. She loved her Kate Spade glitter glasses, traveling to see her family, and her dog Jamie.
Along with being fiercely independent, Emily empowered her kids, rejoiced in their accomplishments and defended them to all means. A pastor, a nurse and a Marine, she felt she had her bases covered.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Alton Gardner, Sr., as well as a brother and two sisters.
Survivors include two daughters Reverend Pamela Sue Gardner of Wesleyville, Pa. and Paula Lynn Seely of Corry, Pa. a son William Alton Gardner, Jr. of Whitehall, Mich., and a brother William Alton Lowes of Indianapolis, Ind. Nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. with good family friend, Rev. Lea Guiney, officiating.
Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Erie United Methodist Alliance, 1033 E. 26th St., Erie, PA 16504.
