1/
Emily Ziemba Stelmack
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Ziemba Stelmack, 100, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Independence Court of Erie. She was born in Dunkirk, N.Y., on June 21, 1920, a daughter of the late John and Belle Bialaszewski Ziemba.

Emily was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening and ceramics.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Stelmack; two sons, Robert and Frederick Stelmack; and her grandson, Jeffrey Holland.

Survivors include four daughters, Ka-ren Lipchik (David) of Erie, Christine Holland (Tim) of Perkasie, Pa., Mary Jares (Mark) of Erie, and Darlene Stelmack of Erie; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Fuller (Bradley), Dr. Joshua Stelmack (Amanda), Carolyn Brown (Christian), Elaine Lipchik, Jason Holland (Vanessa), Michael Jares (Susan), Bryan Jares, and Nicholas Jares (Marissa Farrell); many great--grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Winkler and Celia Sysol, both of New York; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to sincerely thank Barbara Strohmeyer for her friendship, care, and the time she spent helping Emily.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved