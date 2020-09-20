Emily Ziemba Stelmack, 100, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Independence Court of Erie. She was born in Dunkirk, N.Y., on June 21, 1920, a daughter of the late John and Belle Bialaszewski Ziemba.
Emily was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening and ceramics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Stelmack; two sons, Robert and Frederick Stelmack; and her grandson, Jeffrey Holland.
Survivors include four daughters, Ka-ren Lipchik (David) of Erie, Christine Holland (Tim) of Perkasie, Pa., Mary Jares (Mark) of Erie, and Darlene Stelmack of Erie; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Fuller (Bradley), Dr. Joshua Stelmack (Amanda), Carolyn Brown (Christian), Elaine Lipchik, Jason Holland (Vanessa), Michael Jares (Susan), Bryan Jares, and Nicholas Jares (Marissa Farrell); many great--grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Winkler and Celia Sysol, both of New York; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to sincerely thank Barbara Strohmeyer for her friendship, care, and the time she spent helping Emily.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com
to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.