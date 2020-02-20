|
Emma Jean passed away peacefully, on the evening of Friday, February 14, 2020. She was surrounded by family who loved her dearly.
Emma Jean was born on November 6, 1925, in Brandy Camp, Horton Township, in Elk County, Pennsylvania, to the late Frank Boderocco and Flossie Pearl Harrington. Emma Jean was the youngest of four children Celo (Buck), Donald and Sally (Marcella).
When Emma Jean was about three months old they moved to Lawrence Park, Pa. Her mother Flossie did not want her husband's and sons' future to be working in the coal mines of Pennsylvania. Flossie solicited her brothers, who worked for GE Locomotive near Erie, to find a job for Frank and they did. At one point, there were over a dozen of her relatives working at the GE in some capacity.
The entire family moved to Lawrence Park and lived in one of the brick row houses that GE had built for employee's families. Emma Jean made many lifelong friends in grade school and high school, and graduated from Lawrence Park High School in 1943 in the midst of World War II.
After graduation, she went to work as a secretary at the GE. When she was 20, she was out with a girlfriend at the Press Club. That is where she met her future husband and lifelong partner Quentin. They married a year later on July 6, 1947. They were married for over 63 years until his passing on January 22, 2011.
After their wedding, Emma Jean quit the GE and remained at home excelling at her new role of wife and mother. There was always a pot of coffee on in her kitchen for family, friends and all sorts of visitors who would frequently stop by to share a cup and talk. Emma Jean was the consummate hostess. Her New Year's Eve parties were well attended by people of all ages. Her children and many of their friends always ended up there to ring in the new year. On Friday nights, when her four first grandchildren were little, the four of them slept over enjoying an evening of Wise potato chips, Helluva Good dip and root beer floats ending with the Johnny Carson Show, and who could forget the Sunday dinners and playing double pinochle. She married a "first generation" Italian and learned how to make Italian sauce and meatballs better than most Italians. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, sister, cousin, niece and aunt. Her family was her life's purpose. She was also a fierce, devoted and loyal friend.
Emma Jean had a wonderful and sometimes sarcastic sense of humor and wit. Her laughter was contagious and those around her would often laugh so hard we cried. Those her knew her well knew how she loved to add strawberries to cheesecake for her grandkids. There was always Erie's own sponge candy in her crystal covered dish. She was the last of her generation that remained of both her family and lifelong friends. This made her sad even when surrounded by the family that she loved so dearly.
Emma Jean was preceded in death by her two brothers, Celo Boderocco and Donald Boderocco; one sister, Sally (Marcella Mae) Boderocco Steele; and great-granddaughter, Hailey Grace Orlando.
She is survived by two sons, Q. Gregory Orlando and his wife Nancy and Douglas S. Orlando and his wife Sandra all of Erie; one daughter, Susan O. Pavick and her husband Keith of Pittsburgh, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Angela M. Perih (Patrick), Sandra J. Nardone (Jay), Matthew D. Orlando (Kathy), Dr. Quentin M. Orlando (Kim), Brad M. Orlando (Carleen), Leslie D. Orlando, David Q. Orlando (Erin), and Gregor A. Orlando (Elizabeth); and 13 great-grandchildren, Patrick Q. Perih, Owen O. Perih, Ayajan Nardone, Hunter M. Orlando, Emma J. Perih, Mason M. Orlando, Quentin A. Orlando, Colton J. Orlando, Marco J. Nardone, Gianna R. Orlando, Kali Orlando, and Bo Orlando; as well Chic Ciacchini, her son's father-in-law; and many nieces and nephews whom she treasured.
The family would like to also thank Maureen Reynolds for her friendship, companionship and loving care over the past three years; Peggy Dragoone, her "adopted daughter" and Tuesday lunch buddy; and Kathy Wilson, who always made her look marvelous.
Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A private service and burial, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, will be at the convenience of the family.
A special thanks goes to all the caring people of Heartland Hospice, especially Kristen Rudenski Wendel, as well as the compassionate caregivers that shared in her care Vickie DeVitto, Michele Conboy, Jackie Marucci, Theresa Frank, Mary Ebach and Kate Openlander. She loved you all.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to St. Patrick's Church Food Pantry, Erie City Mission or Second Harvest Food Bank of Erie.
