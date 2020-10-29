1/1
Emma Mae Ramsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 9, 2016 – October 23, 2020

Buxton, N.C. – Emma Mae Ramsey, 4, passed away tragically along with her mom Katrina and big sister Zoey, on October 23, 2020, in Buxton, North Carolina.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 9, 2016, she is the daughter of Katrina and Harry Ramsey.

Emma "Lou"attended Hatteras Preschool and was a ball of energy, 24/7. She loved to cuddle and eat her tomatoes. She definitely put a smile on your face when in her presence, you just couldn't help yourself. Her sisters were her buddies. Like her sisters, Bridgett and Zoey, she wore the badge of "Coastie Kid" proudly. She will be missed tremendously by her Daddy and Sissy. She was loved deeply by all her family and many friends she had made, and she loved them back even more.

Emma is survived by her loving father Harry Hamilton Ramsey III BM1, USCG; her sister, Bridgett Fisher; grandparents, James Piazza, Jamie and Mike Rendon, and Helen Ramsey; great-grandfathers, James Smith and Charles Mosgrave; aunts and uncles, Shane Piazza, Nathalie Rendon, Ryan Rendon, and Daisy Rendon, and Joseph Ramsey (wife Farrah), Charles Ramsey (wife Nicole); and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Harry Hamilton Ramsey, Jr.

A vigil will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. A service in North East, Pa. will be announced at a later date by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S. Lake Street, North East.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made via https://gf.me/u/y543fc.

Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Vigil
05:00 PM
Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elkin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved