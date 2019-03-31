|
Emma Marie (Kler) Balinski, 88 of McKean, passed away peacefully at UPMC Hamot with her loving family at her side. She was born on December 24, 1930, daughter of the late Clarence and Anna (Smith) Kler.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Vincent Paul, her two loving sisters Dorothy Pietras and Martha (Nye) Daley, two stepbrothers, Gerald and Clarence Kler and one stepsister, Norma Lowry.
She is survived by her children, Vincent and wife Kris, Patti Heubel and husband Carmen and Deb Tercho and husband Pat. Also survived by two grandsons, Carmen Heubel and Kurt Heubel (Samantha Lynn), two great-grandchildren, Bella and Max Heubel, her precious little doggie Peanut and several nieces and nephews who she cherished.
Emma loved to sit on her porch and watch the bird feeder and to work in her yard and flowers. She also was an avid crafter, doing plastic canvas items that her family cherished and was a wonderful seamstress before her vision started to fail.
She will be missed by all who knew her. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Emma will be missed along life's way, but quietly remembered every day. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, she'll always be there."
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service there on Tuesday afternoon at 12:15 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 8880 Main St. McKean, PA 16426. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019