Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.
4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:15 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc.
4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
8880 Main St.
McKean, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Balinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Marie (Kler) Balinski


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emma Marie (Kler) Balinski Obituary
Emma Marie (Kler) Balinski, 88 of McKean, passed away peacefully at UPMC Hamot with her loving family at her side. She was born on December 24, 1930, daughter of the late Clarence and Anna (Smith) Kler.

Emma was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Vincent Paul, her two loving sisters Dorothy Pietras and Martha (Nye) Daley, two stepbrothers, Gerald and Clarence Kler and one stepsister, Norma Lowry.

She is survived by her children, Vincent and wife Kris, Patti Heubel and husband Carmen and Deb Tercho and husband Pat. Also survived by two grandsons, Carmen Heubel and Kurt Heubel (Samantha Lynn), two great-grandchildren, Bella and Max Heubel, her precious little doggie Peanut and several nieces and nephews who she cherished.

Emma loved to sit on her porch and watch the bird feeder and to work in her yard and flowers. She also was an avid crafter, doing plastic canvas items that her family cherished and was a wonderful seamstress before her vision started to fail.

She will be missed by all who knew her. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. Emma will be missed along life's way, but quietly remembered every day. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, she'll always be there."

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service there on Tuesday afternoon at 12:15 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 8880 Main St. McKean, PA 16426. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or the .

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now