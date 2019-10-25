|
|
Emma Mildred "Midge" Wolfe, 87, of Conneautville, formerly of Erie, passed away October 23, 2019, at Rolling Fields Eldercare Community. She was born March 12, 1932, in Indiana, Pa., to the late Floyd and Thelma (Busch) McMillen.
She married Lloyd Wolfe who preceded her in death in June of 2007.
She worked several years for Yoder Brother's Green House in Erie, as well as Brown Brother's IGA stores. She enjoyed listening to Hillbilly music, a good cup of coffee and a cigarette.
Midge is survived by a son Rodney Wolfe (Pam), three grandchildren Cameron Wolfe, Philip Chiffon and Tyler Vick, a great-granddaughter Hanna Wolfe, a sister, Marge Fry, a brother James McMillin and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son George, a daughter Sonya, a grandson James Chiffon, and two granddaughters Krista Wolfe and Alecia Wolfe.
Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., at which time a service will commence. All services will be held at McCauley Funeral Home, 1405 Main St., Conneautville, Pa. Pastor Marshall Lillie will officiate.
