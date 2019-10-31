Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Emma P. Grigoryan Obituary
Emma P. Grigoryan, age 87, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. She was born on December 17, 1931 in Shemaha City, Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia; a daughter of the late Piotr and Knara Kafyian Khachiyan.

Emma had master's degrees in math and physics. She taught high school math for 38 years at the same high school. She came to the United States in 1992 to be closer to family. She loved her family, teaching them strong values which led to their successes. She was always straight forward and to the point which earned her the love and respect of all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers Vladimir and Nikolay Khachiyan and one sister Margarita Grigoryan.

Emma is survived by her husband of 65 years, Grigoriy Grigoryan; two sons and their children: Vladimir Grigoryan and his wife Tatyana and their son Grigoriy; and Alexander Grigorian and his children Anna Mkrtchyan, David Grigorian and Bella Grigorian. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren Lusiné and Michael Mkrtchyan.

Friends are invited to call at Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd. on Friday, November 1st from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019
