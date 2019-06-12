|
Emogene R. Lookenhouse (Tewinkle), 84, of North East, Pa., died on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Twinbrook Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Erie, Pa.
Emogene was born on November 4, 1935, in Corey, Pa., to Louis and Esther Tewinkle.
She was raised in Clymer, N.Y. and graduated from Clymer High School. Emogene enjoyed attending auctions and especially enjoyed hunting with her family.
Emogene is survived by: her son, Jerome (Barb) Lookenhouse of Ripley, N.Y., her grandson, JJ Lookenhouse of Ripley, N.Y., and two sisters: Edith Bensink and Velma Damcott.
Besides her parents, Emogene was predeceased by her husband, Ivan Lookenhouse and granddaughter, Cristen Lookenhouse of Ripley, N.Y.
Calls may be made Thursday from 6-9pm at the Spitzer Funeral Home, 8728 E. Main St., Clymer, N.Y., where a funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m.
Interment will be in the Holland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Abbe Reformed Church, 595 Clymer-Sherman Rd., Clymer, NY 14724, or Community Nursing Services of North East, 7 Park Street, North East, PA 16428.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 12, 2019