Ercole Francis Leone, known as "Eric" by family and friends, passed away on June 22, 2019. For more than three years, Eric boldly fought a long and difficult battle against Lymphoma, but after several months of failing health, he chose quality of life in his remaining days, transitioned to Hospice, and died in the comfort of his own home with his beloved wife, Carrie, and daughter Erin by his side.
Eric was born on April 21, 1940, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Antoinette "Do" (Spirito) Leone, and Francesco "Frank" Antonio Leone.
Eric was known for his larger-than-life personality, his amazing low and sexy made-for-radio voice, his tearful laugh, and for his love and dedication to his large and ever-growing family. Never without an opinion, Eric thrived on social interaction and sharing his stories and perspective on life with anyone who might listen. He enjoyed eating Italian food, and watching, listening, reading about and memorizing trivial facts about nearly every sport.
Eric had a long and prosperous work history that eventually brought him to Minnesota after graduating from the Machinist Apprentice course at GE and obtaining his college degree in Industrial Management from Gannon University in Erie. Eric retired in 2008, but kept busy with volunteer work doing taxes for AARP, and a short stint as a bail bondsman for AAA Bail Bonds in Mankato.
Eric's greatest joy in his retirement, however, was spending time with his littlest grandchildren, and teaching them his trademark whistle, his favorite songs (Give Me a Little Kiss and I Love you a Bushel and a Peck), how to chew on a toothpick, how to give a good high five, and the love of lollipops and popsicles! Whenever he would yell out, "Who loves Grandpa? Raise your hand!" every hand in the room would go up!
Eric was a proud and good man! He was a strong patriarch to his family, and a dedicated friend to many.
Eric is survived by his beloved wife Carrie of Mankato, Minn. and his nine daughters, 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, his sister Dolores (Leone) Bebko and her husband Stephen, and a host of other beloved cousins, extended family, and dear friends.
All are welcome for visitation on July 1st from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Northview North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato, MN 56003.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated the following day at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 South Broad Street, Mankato, Minn., at 10:30 a.m. with visitation at the church for one hour before the service. Memorial gifts can be made to Vine Faith in Action, 421 East Hickory Street, Mankato, MN 56001.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 28, 2019