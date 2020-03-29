|
Eric A. Lampe passed away on March 11, 2020, following surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. He was born in Erie, Pa., on July 18, 1943, the first son of the late, Captain John E. Lampe and Kathryn (Daniels) Lampe.
He attended Saint Patrick's Grade School and graduated from Strong Vincent High School, in 1962, where he served as the co-captain of the swimming and water polo teams. Eric was State Champion in the 200 Free Relay and a three-time All American in interscholastic swimming. He was one of the first inductees to the Erie County Athletic Hall of Fame and promoted swimming and water polo in Erie County. He was a graduate of the University of Maryland, co-captain of the swim team, and three time Varsity letter winner. In 1966, he was awarded the prestigious "M Club Man of the Year" award. He was also a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. In 1967, he married his wife Diane and in 1969 served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was stationed in West Berlin, Germany and one of his assignments was to rotate the changing of the U.S. Guard among the Russians, French and British at Spandau Prison where Nazi Rudolf Hess was interned. He was a member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Erie and Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fulton, Md.
Eric served as Registrar at a number of Maryland public higher education institutions. He began at University of Maryland Global Campus in 1972, followed by Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., followed by Howard County Community College in Columbia, Md. and finally retired from University of Maryland Baltimore County in 2003. He had well- rounded experiences in leading Student Services Departments.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Rita Diane (Hackman) Lampe, with whom he enjoyed a shared love for traveling. A treasured memory of theirs was their fiftieth anniversary cruise to Berlin Germany, Scandinavia, and Russia, followed by one of their nieces weddings in Iceland.
He was preceded in death by his father John E. Lampe, former Harbormaster and Captain of the Erie Police Force, mother Kathryn Patricia (Daniels) Lampe, mother in-law Rita Hackman, father in-law Kenneth Hackman and brother-in-law Dick Cummins.
Eric was especially close to his younger brothers Gregory (Sharon) and Christopher (Vickie). He will be sadly missed by them and by his sister-in-law Pat Cummins, brother-in law Kenneth Hackman (Sandie), many nieces and nephews, and his beloved German Shepard Luke.
Due to national guidelines to public gathering, funeral arrangements will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Memorials may be made to Saint Patrick's Church, 130 E. Fourth Street, Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 29, 2020