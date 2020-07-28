What a man of God. We are going to miss you Pastor Farel. Betsy, Erin, James and John and family we are praying for you all at this time. Praying for peace and comfort for your loss but heavens gain. Oh what a day that will be when our Jesus we shall see. Dads just singing away and being loved by so many who have gone before. Love you guys, Marilyn

Marilyn White

Friend