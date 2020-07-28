1/1
Eric George Farel
1945 - 2020
Eric George Farel, of Winchester, Va., died Saturday, July 25, 2020 and entered into the presence of his Lord. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

He was the youngest of two children born to Harry and Ellen Farel in Erie, Pa., on January 8th, 1945. He graduated from Harborcreek High School and then attended North Carolina State University graduating with a degree in Forestry. After graduating from NC State he joined the US Marine Corps receiving his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant. He received an honorable discharge from the Marines and went to Vietnam as a field director with the Red Cross attached to the 101st Airborne division.

Shortly after returning from Vietnam he married his sweetheart Betsy on November 1st 1969; they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. He and Betsy settled in Winchester shortly after getting married. In 1972 his life would change forever when he trusted Christ as his savior and he dedicated his life to serving the Lord. He taught and coached in Winchester Public Schools for several years before resigning to help to start Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy (SVCA) in 1976. He was one of the earliest members of Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church (SVBC) and was brought onto the staff as an associate pastor while working at SVCA. In 1988 he became senior pastor of SVBC serving in that capacity until his retirement in 2012. After retiring from SVBC he worked as an assistant pastor at Round Hill Baptist Church.

He is remembered by friends and family as gentle, kind-hearted man and a faithful witness for Jesus. He loved the outdoors-hiking, canoeing, mountain biking, fishing, and gardening. He was also a passionate sports fan and followed practically every sport.

He is survived by his wife Betsy, sister Susan Worman of Elizabethtown, Pa., and her husband Mike; his three children of whom he was very proud: James of Washington D.C.; John and his wife Jennifer of Owings Mills, Md.; Erin Doxtator and her husband Josh of Strasburg, Va., and their two children, Eric and Emmet. He was greatly loved by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Due to the Coronavirus, a private funeral will be held at Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg with Pastor Mike Grooms officiating. He will be laid to rest at Lamps United Methodist Church in Mount Williams.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Association of Baptists for World Evangelism ABWE Foundation LLC PO Box 8585 Harrisburg, PA 17105. A benevolence fund has been set by Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church, PO Box 1360, Stephens City, VA 22655 for Betsy Farel.

You may leave condolences for the family at www.colonialfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Pastor Eric's passing. He was a wonderful man. I am thankful that I was able to get to know him and his family while at SVBC many years ago.
Lori Brosius
Friend
July 27, 2020
Very loving Pastor.
Bobby & Karen Sine
Friend
July 27, 2020
Eric had a heart for lost people and missions like no one I ever personally knew. I remember Saturday visits on the bus routes with him and was greatly blessed and taught. Many people are in heaven because of his service to the Lord. He will be greatly missed.
James Brewer
Friend
July 27, 2020
May God give each of you comfort. Eric was a great man, he lead me to Jesus in the early days of SVBC, when it started in the barn. Eric was a long time pastor for my family.
Tina Hammel (Hawkins)
Friend
July 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Diane Staats
Friend
July 27, 2020
So very sad, but very thankful you are not suffering anymore. You were such a wonderful Pastor and I am a better person for having had you as my preacher for many years. My Heavenly Father welcomes you now; walk the streets gold.
Gloria Arthur
Friend
July 27, 2020
Pastor Farel was a amazing man and was are Family Pastor for many years he will be missed and now in Heaven with are Lord above Regards Ernie Gloria Paul Wiant.
Paul Wiant
Friend
July 27, 2020
It was our privilege having you as a neighbor. Eddie & I are Praying for the family.
Darlene & Eddie Giles
Neighbor
July 27, 2020
Loved this man. He always no matter what always encouraged me an took time to talk to me an did a bible study with me and was like a dad to me after mine pasted away. r.i.p. pastor farel
Joe Tummino
July 27, 2020
Pastor Farel will be greatly missed. He was a wonderful Pastor and loved the Lord with all his heart. He loved singing old time hymns and knew the words by heart. He loved working with children and telling them about Jesus. He was very good to my Dad and visited him often after my Mom died. Love and comfort to you Betsy, James, John and Erin.
Wanda Jenkins
Friend
July 27, 2020
What a man of God. We are going to miss you Pastor Farel. Betsy, Erin, James and John and family we are praying for you all at this time. Praying for peace and comfort for your loss but heavens gain. Oh what a day that will be when our Jesus we shall see. Dads just singing away and being loved by so many who have gone before. Love you guys, Marilyn
Marilyn White
Friend
