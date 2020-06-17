Eric J. Fitzpatrick, age 56, of Erie, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.
He was born in Erie on November 20, 1963, the first grandson of the late William Spencer and Ethel Spencer, and the son of Lena Savilla and Thomas Fitzpatrick Sr.
Eric was an Erie native who attended East High School and started his career in the food industry when just a teenager as a dishwasher at Damore's Restaurant, before working his way up to cook. He worked at Hoss's Steak & Sea House for over ten years as their head cook and certified department trainer at the time of his passing.
Known as "Slayer Rick", he was a life-long music lover who attended many concerts over the years and loved sharing his passion for music with others. He was a unique person with a free spirit and a huge heart under his gruff exterior. He will be terribly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Thomas G. Fitzpatrick.
Survivors include his mother, Lena Savilla of Erie, father Thomas Fitzpatrick Sr., and a sister, Sharon Fitzpatrick of Erie. He is also survived by his aunt, Lisa Spencer of Pinellas Park, Fla., an uncle, Hershel Spencer of Erie, and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks and much gratitude go to his special friends David Chapman, Jackie and Greg Kiddo, Zandra Shaffer, Mary Beth Kreger and all of his Hoss's family and friends.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
He was born in Erie on November 20, 1963, the first grandson of the late William Spencer and Ethel Spencer, and the son of Lena Savilla and Thomas Fitzpatrick Sr.
Eric was an Erie native who attended East High School and started his career in the food industry when just a teenager as a dishwasher at Damore's Restaurant, before working his way up to cook. He worked at Hoss's Steak & Sea House for over ten years as their head cook and certified department trainer at the time of his passing.
Known as "Slayer Rick", he was a life-long music lover who attended many concerts over the years and loved sharing his passion for music with others. He was a unique person with a free spirit and a huge heart under his gruff exterior. He will be terribly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.
In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Thomas G. Fitzpatrick.
Survivors include his mother, Lena Savilla of Erie, father Thomas Fitzpatrick Sr., and a sister, Sharon Fitzpatrick of Erie. He is also survived by his aunt, Lisa Spencer of Pinellas Park, Fla., an uncle, Hershel Spencer of Erie, and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks and much gratitude go to his special friends David Chapman, Jackie and Greg Kiddo, Zandra Shaffer, Mary Beth Kreger and all of his Hoss's family and friends.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.