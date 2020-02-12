|
Eric Kenneth Clayton, 50, of Erie, Pa., departed this life on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1969, to the late Luke and Deloris Johnson Clayton.
Eric graduated from East High School. After graduating high school, Eric held several jobs, however, Batterby Wellness Center LLC is where he held a long tenure.
Throughout his youth years, football was his passion, at which time he was given the nickname "Baby Bull," because he was one of the youngest at the time and an aggressive hard charger when on the field. Eric's strong love for football for so many years inspired him to select the 49ers as his favorite team.
He enjoyed spending time with his children and spoiling them with any and everything they needed and wanted, because they were truly the apple of his eyes. When his grandchildren came into the picture, he was a strong advocate for providing care for them when his children had to work.
In addition to his parents, Eric was preceded in death four months ago by his wife, Angela Goodwine Clayton, of 19 years; and his sister, Mignon Clayton Graham.
He leaves to cherish his memory three children, Ciara, Erica and Eric Clayton, Jr.; one sister, Jacqueline (Aaron) Carson; two brothers, Kevin Clanton and Paul (Contina) Flemings; eleven grandchildren; three god sisters, Angela Carson, Luvetria Gambill-Tate, and Ameakia Cook; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th Street, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow with Rev. Lamont Higginbottom, Sr. eulogizing. Interment will be at Lakeside Cemetery. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 12, 2020