Eric Lee Graves, age 55, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born on November 1, 1964, to Robert T. Graves, Sr. and the late Hattie Mae (Pinkney) Graves.
Eric was a graduate of Academy High School, and received a B.A. from Troy State University and his master's degree from Central Michigan University. Eric was enlisted in the United States Air Force. He retired as a Captain with his last post being Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Eric was a member of the Morning Star Baptist Church as a youth, until his enlistment. While in Dayton, he belonged to New Season Ministry.
Besides his mother, Eric was preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Lynn Graves; and brothers, Kevin Maurice Graves and Greg Graves.
In addition to his father, Eric leaves to cherish his memory his children, Myles Jordan Eric Graves, Elizabeth Rose Hattie Graves and Brieana Lovett Duckett-Graves; his brothers, Robert T. Graves, Jr. (Paula), Shawn E. Graves, Janson Williams; his sister, Pamela Graves; and his sister-in-law, Monique Graves. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends are invited to call at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 327 East 23rd Street, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of a service at 1 p.m. with Rev. D.F. Hunter. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, with military honors.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 28, 2020