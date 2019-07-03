|
Eric Lee Merritt, age 44, of Albion, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he was also born, on February 3, 1975, to David and Phyllis Merritt.
Eric is survived by his children, Eric Jr. and Rylee of Lake City, Girard; his parents, Dave and Phyllis; and his five siblings, Christine, Scott, Joelle, Jill, and David, Jr; as well as a large extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins—all of whom will miss him dearly.
Eric attended the Rosedale Technical Institute in Pittsburgh, where he became a certified auto mechanic. Upon graduation, he returned to Erie where he worked as a mechanic at the Toyota Dealership. Though he was met with challenges and ups and downs in his life, he continued his career as a mechanic at various garages in the Erie area, with his final place of employment at Luke's Garage. Eric was an amazing mechanic and could fix just about any motorized vehicle that he got his hands on. With rolled-up sleeves and grease under his fingernails, he always had some project car or truck that he was working on in his or his Dad's garage.
Figuring out how to make things run was his true gift, and he extended his hobby into motorsports. Although he enjoyed any sport that combined mechanical devices and speed, he especially liked motocross and stock car racing. Eric did some motocross racing in his younger years, and then transitioned to pit crew support. Other hobbies he enjoyed included caring for his yard and outdoor spaces.
In addition to his love of motor vehicles, Eric was a true animal lover, and surrounded himself with a large variety of pets from the time he was a tot until the day he died. Throughout his life, he owned many exotic animals, including snakes and large reptiles, and cared for the long list of dogs and cats that were part of the extended Merritt family. There wasn't a single dog who didn't meet Eric and immediately like him.
Much like animals, kids also took a special liking to Eric. It was true that he could make any kid (or adult for that matter) laugh with his child-like sensibility, silly antics, and playful spirit. Eric will be remembered as a warm and loveable man, with a sharp wit, a keen sense of humor, and an exceptionally big heart.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life held in Eric's honor at the Albion Park from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, July 5th. Charitable donations may be made in his honor to the Humane Society or The ANNA Shelter. The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. To send condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
