|
|
Eric Mathis, 57, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at UH Geauga Medical Center in Chardon, Ohio. He was born March 24, 1962, in Erie, a son of the late Geneva Mathis.
Eric loved to play sports, fix cars, and he enjoyed being around his loved ones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Mathis.
He is survived by five children, Stephen Mendez, Stephanie Mathis, Jessica Carroll, Eric Mathis, and Hailey Mathis; two brothers, Charles Mathis and Rayvon Mathis; and four sisters, Jacqueline Mathis, Sheila Mathis Peyton, Lynette Mathis, and Sandra Mathis, all of Erie. He is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, from noon until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in care of the funeral home. To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 12, 2020