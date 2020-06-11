Eric Paul Mozdy, age 59, of Belleville, Mich., passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was born February 1, 1961, in Erie, Pa., son of John Henry and Carolyn Louise (Petroff) Mozdy.
Eric worked for Chrysler for over 20 years designing engines.
He is survived by wife Mary Dawn (Berry) Mozdy, two daughters Megan and Erica Mozdy, all of Belleville, Mich., two grandsons Eliot Gearns and Christian Neino, and his Rottweilers Abby, Mia and Moe. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Jason Mozdy, Kalee Fried, Heather Mozdy, Kendall and Brett Skore, Craig Berry and Peyton Waltz.
He was preceded by his parents, brothers Scott and Brian, also a sister Carrie Ann.
Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Friday and 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with a 1 p.m. Funeral at David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville, Mich., www.davidcbrownfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Eric worked for Chrysler for over 20 years designing engines.
He is survived by wife Mary Dawn (Berry) Mozdy, two daughters Megan and Erica Mozdy, all of Belleville, Mich., two grandsons Eliot Gearns and Christian Neino, and his Rottweilers Abby, Mia and Moe. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Jason Mozdy, Kalee Fried, Heather Mozdy, Kendall and Brett Skore, Craig Berry and Peyton Waltz.
He was preceded by his parents, brothers Scott and Brian, also a sister Carrie Ann.
Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Friday and 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with a 1 p.m. Funeral at David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville, Mich., www.davidcbrownfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 11, 2020.