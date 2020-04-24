|
Eric Scott Halloran, Sr., 57, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with metastatic esophageal cancer. He was born on June 21, 1962 in Erie, Pa., the son of the late George A. Halloran Jr., and Arlene W. Dietrich.
Eric last worked delivering prescriptions for Your Hometown Pharmacy even when he was diagnosed with his cancer. Eric previously worked as the manager for Erie's Amtrak Station, he was a sales representative for Bizzaro Auto Sales and Hallman's Auto group, and earlier was an assistant manager for Wendy's and Elby's Big Boy.
Eric was a hard working employee, a loving husband, father, brother, and papa. He was a dedicated animal rights advocate and loved all animals. He loved movies and the theater and performed in several plays at the Erie Playhouse, including being a pirate in Pirates of Penzance, an apostle in Jesus Christ Superstore, and was in Oliver Twist with his entire family. Eric was a boating enthusiast, had many special, memorable trips across the United States with his wife, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Eric was proceeded in death by his wife, Tina Root-Halloran, who he was married to for 39 ½ years. Eric is survived by his two sons, Eric Halloran Jr. (Kirby), Adam Halloran (Lucinda), two sisters, Robin Gilson (Bill) and Michelle Scanavino (Anthony), and one brother, Mark Halloran (Cindy). He is also survived by nine grandchildren, London, Judea, Prudence, Cillian, Penny Lane, Layla, Amsden, Alex, and Harper, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, services will be private, however, family and friends are invited to attend the services via Facebook Live on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. by visiting https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299
Private burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the ANNA Shelter, Because You Care, or the Erie Humane Society.
