Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
Eric Thomas Carr


1978 - 2019
Eric Thomas Carr Obituary
Eric Thomas Carr, age 40, formerly of Waterford, Pa., passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born in Erie on September 15, 1978.

Eric graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School. He was a heavy equipment operator, previously working for Joseph McCormick Construction. Eric was a Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan and liked 4-wheelers and snowmobiles. He was a great father to his son, Jaydin, and together, they enjoyed watching NASCAR, with Tony Stewart being their favorite driver.

In addition to his son, Eric is survived by his mother and stepfather, Susan and Jimmie Brozell; his father and stepmother, Thomas and Joyce Carr; one brother, Tommy Carr (Gabrielle); one niece, Bryana; two nephews, Brantley and Wyatt; his girlfriend, Brittany Pelow; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Gertrude Balter and Earl and Iris Carr.

Eric was a wonderful son, father and brother who lost his battle to addiction.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. conducted by Rev. James McCormick. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Published in the Erie Times-News on June 30, 2019
