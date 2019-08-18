|
Eric Traphagen, originally from Erie, Pa., passed on to his next life on July 30, his 31st Wedding Anniversary. He was 79.
Eric was born and raised in Erie Pa. He finished the last two years of high school at Staunton Military Academy in Va., then received a Bachelors of Arts degree from Oberlin College in Ohio, majoring in political science.
Eric spent the beginning of his career in a few white collar jobs, the favorite one as an advertising executive at Polaroid in Cambridge where he was able to travel to Australia and the Far East. At that time he lived in Marblehead and Groton, Mass., with his wife Barbara Dunn Traphagen. However, Eric was never comfortable in a suit and he left the corporate world. He spent a year in a Buddhist monastery in Calif., then homesteaded in Nova Scotia. Following this he arrived in Newburyport Mass., in the mid 1970s during its redevelopment wearing a hammer holster and having a desire to work with his hands. He found his art and passion, becoming a master woodworker.
In 1996 Eric moved to Boothbay, Maine and built a woodworking shop in his barn at his home on Sawyers Island. He continued to do what he loved, primarily custom finish carpentry and designing and building furniture.
When he was young he raced motorcycles and cars. Eric then became an avid boater and always had at least one boat on his dock and mooring. He and his wife took many long sailing trips anywhere between Nova Scotia and the Leeward Islands. After his last two year long boating trip he settled in Stuart, Fla., for his final 3 1/2 years. He spent this time more avidly reading about nautical exploration and American history, and enjoying winter visits from family and long time friends. He was very content.
He died unexpectedly while getting ready for bed, after cooking a dinner that he announced to his wife he was very proud of. He never suffered, for which we all were very grateful. His final words were "I had a great day!"
Eric was the son of Mary Lois and Clarence Traphagen. He was predeceased by his brother Peter Traphagen, of Erie, Pa. Eric is survived by his wife Brigit Britton who already misses him very very very much, his brother and sister-in-law Michael and Dianne Traphagen of Asheville, N.C., his sister Susan Hanley and her family of Newport News, Va., his sister-in-law Kelley Garry of East Hampstead, N.H., and her long time companion Michael Shea of Georgetown, Mass., many nieces and nephews and many long time and new friends from all over.
There will be no services at this time.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2019