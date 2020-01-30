|
Erica L. Tomporowski Jones, 46, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Erie, on March 15, 1973, a daughter of Henry and Renee Dalglish Tomporowski.
Erica graduated from Mercyhurst Prep and Erie Business Center. She was a realtor with Renaud Peck Real Estate and Development and a member of the CYS, Slovak, and Holy Trinity Clubs. She enjoyed dancing, singing, and spending time at the lake house. Above all else, her family was most important to her.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Kevin Jones; two sons, Brent Jones (Megan Frampton) and Brandon Jones (Makaela Weber), all of Erie; her dog, Bella; her Godmother, Debbie Hromyak of Erie; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 707 Grant St., 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
