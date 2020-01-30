Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica L. Tomporowski Jones


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erica L. Tomporowski Jones Obituary
Erica L. Tomporowski Jones, 46, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital. She was born in Erie, on March 15, 1973, a daughter of Henry and Renee Dalglish Tomporowski.

Erica graduated from Mercyhurst Prep and Erie Business Center. She was a realtor with Renaud Peck Real Estate and Development and a member of the CYS, Slovak, and Holy Trinity Clubs. She enjoyed dancing, singing, and spending time at the lake house. Above all else, her family was most important to her.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Kevin Jones; two sons, Brent Jones (Megan Frampton) and Brandon Jones (Makaela Weber), all of Erie; her dog, Bella; her Godmother, Debbie Hromyak of Erie; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , 707 Grant St., 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -