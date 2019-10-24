|
|
Erin Elizabeth McCarty, 38, of Erie, was born on February 12, 1981, at Hamot, and concluded her three-year battle with ovarian cancer on October 22, 2019. She was at home, with her devoted father Ron McCarty by her side.
After graduating from Mercyhurst Prep in 1999, Erin studied creative writing at Penn State Behrend, and eventually went on to work as a freelance writer for the Erie Times-News. She became a vital voice for the local arts community, penning insightful reviews of every theatrical production she could attend and forming lasting bonds with cast and crew alike. Erin's cheerful optimism, humble creativity, and unselfconscious silliness were unmistakable, and were felt far beyond Erie by friends and pen-pals all over the world. It was through one of these friends that she ultimately met and fell in love with William Levesque. He and Erin married on May 31, 2014 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where Erin was an active, lifelong member. She expressed her faith daily through the unconditional neighborly love she lavished on every person she met, making those from all walks of life feel welcomed and celebrated.
Erin was preceded in death by her husband William Levesque, her mother Corinne McCarty, her grandparents George and Martha McCarty, and her best friend Beth McCoy Priest.
She is survived by her father Ron McCarty, brother Lt. Commander Benjamin McCarty and his wife Zahira Aragon, brother Nathan McCarty and his wife Jo Daloisio, grandparents Rev. Marshall and Lois Gante, many more extended family, and countless treasured friends who played an important role in her life.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Erin's life during visitation hours at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Road, Erie, PA 16504, on Friday, October 25th from 4-7 p.m. Additionally, a memorial service will be held the following morning at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 643 W. 17th St., Erie, PA 16502, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, or to any other
To honor Erin's memory, please go support a local theatre show, write a letter to an old friend, or give someone a great big hug.
