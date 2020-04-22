|
|
Erin Nicole Scheloske, 31, went to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 19, 2020. She passed at home with her parents and loved ones by her side. Erin was born May 13, 1988, the first born child of Mindalisa Lopez and Adam Scheloske. A beloved daughter of her stepmother JoAnn Scheloske.
Erin was preceded in death by her grandmother Carol Lopez and grandfather Joesph Scheloske.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her grandmother Mary Lou Scheloske, of whom she shared a special bond. Eight siblings; sisters Olivia Edwards, Emily and Eden Lopez, brothers Issac Lopez, Jason Woodward, Jacob, Joseph and Gabe Scheloske. Aunts and Uncles, Amanda and Mike Hall, Melody Scheloske, Jason and Shelly Scheloske, cousins, Andrew Scheloske, Cassidy Scheloske, James Joint and Ian Siggins, Caleb, Leah and Abigail Hall.
Erin had a unique and loving relationship with her family but none more than the God that she served. She had a generous spirit of giving and compassion for all people. She was the first to be called to provide aid or support in times of need for those closest to her. Erin endured a great deal of pain and suffering in her short life but met every situation with bravery, truth and ownership. She was marvelous example of incredible personal courage and strength in the face of adversity. Even in the darkest of moments, her faith in God never wavered, she had comfort in knowing He was always by her side. Erin will be endlessly loved and missed by those that truly loved her. She will forever exist in our hearts and her spirit will live on through a charity in her name. Psalms 91:1.
Funeral services are private and being held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry St., Erie, PA 16502. Memorials can be made to http://www.childfund.org.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 22, 2020