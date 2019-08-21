|
Erma Louise Power, age 92, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on August 17, 2019, at Manchester Commons. Erma was born on March 21, 1927, in Turtle Creek, Pa., to Christian and Mathilda Foertch Metzger.
She attended Muskingum University, graduating in 1949 with a degree in dietetics and nutrition. Erma worked for the VA hospital and GECAC in Erie before retiring
She is survived by her children, Mariana Soder (Blythe) and James Power (Marguerite del Valle), and her grandchildren, John, Adrienne, Daniel, Rebecca Soder, and Amelia del Valle Power. Erma is further survived by her sister, Dolores Coyle, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Erma was preceded in death by her stepmother, Sara Charlesworth Metzger, and her siblings Clyde, Richard, and Virginia Metzger.
Private arrangements are entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 21, 2019