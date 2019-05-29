Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Erma R. Kirchner Obituary
Erma R. Kirchner, age 94, of Erie, residing in Ashtabula, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born in Oil City, Pa., on July 15, 1924, daughter of the late James B. and Anna Driscoll.

Erma served in the Med Corps during WWII in Springfield, Mo. She was employed at Sears Roeback Co. for a number of years. Erma was a former member of Our Lady of Mercy R.C. Church and enjoyed crocheting.

Erma is survived by one daughter, Diane Brunell (Chuck Rosko); three sons, Dennis J. Kirchner (Patricia), Daniel M. Kirchner (Jan), and David J. Kirchner (Anna); one sister, Joan Garback; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Kirchner; four sisters, Noreen Dickenson, Margaret Sustak, Marie Flowers, and Anne Burgi; five brothers, James, John, Daniel, Robert and Francis Driscoll; and one grandson, Chris Battles.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday at St. James R.C. Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Military Honors will follow at St. Gregory's Cemetery. conducted by American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101, or to Hospice of Western Reserve, 300 E. 185th Street, Cleveland, OH 44119.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 29, 2019
