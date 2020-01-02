Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Ernest Ernie Naugle


1928 - 2019
Ernest Ernie Naugle Obituary
Ernest "Ernie" Naugle, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home following a brief illness, surrounded by his family. He was born in Freeburg, Pa. on September 19, 1928, son of the late Elmer and Stella Naugle.

Ernie was retired from General Electric. He loved serving the Lord and preaching the gospel while attending the Solomon's Porch Apostolic Assembly Church. Ernie loved fishing.

He is survived by a son, Scott Naugle (Vicki) of Webbville, Ky.; a daughter, Judy Kuczynski (Walter) of Erie; nine grandchildren, Kim (Rob), Dominic (Sheri), Kyle (Chelsea), Keegan, Kaylee, Barrett, Brittany (Jerry), Shelby (Billy) and Sarah; 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Naugle

All the stages of my life were spread out before you, the days of my life all prepared before I'd even lived one day. Psalm 139:16

Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Solomon's Porch Apostolic Assembly Church, 202 East 11th Street on Saturday at 5 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 3415, Erie, PA 16514.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 2, 2020
