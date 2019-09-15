|
Ernest "Frank" Kemling, Sr., 85, formerly of Fairview, died Friday September 13, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
He was born on September 29, 1933 in Cranesville, a son of the late Peter and Bessie (Case) Kemling.
Frank was raised and educated in Girard. As a young man he worked setting pins for a bowling alley in Girard and also was employed at Marx Toys. He worked at Bucyrus-Erie Corp. as a crane operator, later working as a meat cutter at Golden Dawn in Girard. He then worked for 38 years at Perry Iron Company (now Erie Coke) and retired in 1996.
He was an active member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, where he was a trustee and usher for many years. He was a member of the Senior Men, a 25 year member of the Asbury United Methodist Bowling League and a member of Koinonia of Erie County. In his spare time he coached baseball and was an enthusiastic Fairview Band Booster. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, square dancing and loved spending time at camp in Forest County.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death in 2006 by his wife, Marjorie (Sackett) Kemling, whom he married on May 31, 1953 in Girard; his sons, Glenn L. Kemling in infancy and Ernest Frank Kemling Jr. in 2014; sisters, Luella Papson and Dolores "Aunt Dutch" Grega and two brothers, William "Bill" Miller and Peter A. Kemling III.
He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth A. Minda (David) of Saltsburg, Pa.; three sons, Gregory A. Kemling (Robin) of Erie, Gary L. Kemling (Debra) of Girard, and Philip E. Kemling of Pensacola, Fla., (Cat); a daughter-in-law, Leslie Kemling of Langhorne, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Shirley Miller of Detroit, Mich., and Janet Kemling of East Springfield; a very close cousin, Gladys Jones of Cambridge Springs; twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at The Asbury United Methodist Church, 4703 West Ridge Rd., Erie, 16508, with Rev. Bruce Davis officiating.
Burial will be in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church.
