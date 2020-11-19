Ernest Mitchell, age 69, of Erie, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in Quitman Mississippi, August 9, 1951 to the late Eddie and Amanda Jones Mitchell.
Ernest was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He will forever be cherished by his wife of 50 years, Lou Ann Mitchell, his sons Terrance Mitchell, Eric Mitchell (Kristie), Kenneth Mitchell (Marta), Melissa Mitchell, Joanna (Fred) Mitchell, brother Arthur Mitchell (Gail), sisters Rosie George (Gregory), Ethel Mitchell, Wendy Mitchell, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents the late Eddie Lee Mitchell and Amanda Jones Mitchell, his two brothers Dennis Mitchell and Eddie Mitchell, sister, Ruby Chatman and nephew Anthony LeaShore.
Due to Covid-19, limited visitation will be held at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16502 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m., which will be live-streamed on Burton's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc
. All CDC Guidelines including face masks, social distancing, and capacity limits will be followed. Burial will take place in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
