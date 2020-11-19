1/1
Ernest Mitchell
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Mitchell, age 69, of Erie, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in Quitman Mississippi, August 9, 1951 to the late Eddie and Amanda Jones Mitchell.

Ernest was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He will forever be cherished by his wife of 50 years, Lou Ann Mitchell, his sons Terrance Mitchell, Eric Mitchell (Kristie), Kenneth Mitchell (Marta), Melissa Mitchell, Joanna (Fred) Mitchell, brother Arthur Mitchell (Gail), sisters Rosie George (Gregory), Ethel Mitchell, Wendy Mitchell, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents the late Eddie Lee Mitchell and Amanda Jones Mitchell, his two brothers Dennis Mitchell and Eddie Mitchell, sister, Ruby Chatman and nephew Anthony LeaShore.

Due to Covid-19, limited visitation will be held at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania 16502 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m., which will be live-streamed on Burton's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. All CDC Guidelines including face masks, social distancing, and capacity limits will be followed. Burial will take place in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
01:00 PM
live-streamed on Burton's Facebook page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Downtown Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
To my Mitchell family so sorry to hear of the passing of Ernest, you all are in my thoughts and prayers love you all
Stacy Goodwin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved