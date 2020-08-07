1/1
Ernest R. Ernie Smith
1934 - 2020
Ernest R. "Ernie" Smith, age 85, of Summit Township, formerly of Millcreek Township, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born in Union City, Pa., on October 17, 1934, he was a son of the late Leo E. and Violet B. (Smith) Smith.

Ernie was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and worked as a welder at Zurn Industries for over 30 years. He exercised daily at either Nautilus or Iron Oxygen until just two years ago. He volunteered at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge, and also in the cafeteria at Blessed Sacrament School. He and his wife wintered in Florida for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Halpainey, Lloyd R. Smith, and Stella Archer; and his sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Doran and her husband Michael, and Jeanne White.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Kathleen M. (Edmonds) Smith, of Summit Township; his sister-in-law, Rita Kaiser, of Erie; his brothers-in-law, Joseph Edmonds, wife Janet, of California, Thomas Edmonds, Robert Edmonds, wife Peggy, and Dennis White (Pat Sullivan), all of Erie; and several nieces and nephews, including his Goddaughter, Lisa Barron, husband Karl, of Smith Mountain Lake, Va.

Kathy wishes to thank Ernie's personal aides, Kalie, Denise, Debbie, Cindy, and Samantha, as well as the nurses from AseraCare, Jan, Darla, Kristen, and Renee.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of a private funeral service there at 1:30 p.m., with the Rev. Michael DeMartinis officiating. Private entombment services, in the East mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery, will follow the service. All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, including a limit of 25 people in the parlor at one time and masks are required.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 6, 2020
Dear Kathy, I am so sorry for your loss.....Ernie was really a great guy...May he RIP....God Bless......Lynn Richardson
Lynn W Richardson
