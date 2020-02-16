|
|
Ervin E. "Red" Skelton, 95, formerly of Albion, Pa., passed away peacefully, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, following a brief illness.
A veteran of World War II, Ervin was awarded several commendations and medals, including two bronze stars.
Red was born in Niles, Ohio, on September 23, 1924, to the late Emmett and Dorothy (DeGraw) Skelton.
He was the second of five children, two boys and three girls. The family moved to Pennsylvania when Red was just a boy. In 1943, he married his first wife Gerda (Harding) Skelton, just nine days before he was inducted into the U.S. Army. By October of the following year, he was aboard the USS Uruguay, deployed to the European Theater of Operations with the 126th Battalion, 558th Anti Aircraft Division. From England into the heart of Germany, he hauled supplies and ammunition to airports and battlefronts and was the first in his outfit to cross the Rhine River, driving his truck over a floating bridge that they built. He was only a mile outside of Berlin when the war ended.
When Red arrived home in 1946, his first daughter, whom he hadn't laid eyes on yet, was already two years old. A son and two more daughters would follow. Red used his ability to fix anything, along with his multitude of skills to aid his 50+ years in the workforce. As a hard worker and man of his word, he rarely missed work in and all those years.
Red always had a love for early Fords, namely, Model-Ts and Model-As. He bought, rebuilt, and sold well over 100 of them throughout his life and was still working on, driving, and enjoying them into his 90s.
In addition to his parents, Ervin was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Skelton, sisters, Francis Skelton and Helen Harding, his first wife, Gerda, second wife, Betty, his daughter, Sandra Gariepy, three infant sons, a grandson, Norman Pugh and a granddaughter, Melissa Toddy.
Survivors include a brother, Earnest (wife, Janet) Skelton, a son, Ervin E. (Buster) and his wife Helen Skelton, two daughters, Mary Jane Toddy and Sharon Sanchez, eight grandchildren, Dana and Wayne Pugh, Russell Gariepy, Airianna Lydic, Matthew Skelton, Kristin Pasteur, Lisa and Jessica Sanchez and nine great-grandchildren, along with many family and friends.
A memorial service, to be held in the spring, will be announced at a later date, with a final burial at the Albion Cemetery
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020