Essence E. Foster, age 20, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Erie on December 27, 1999, daughter of Michelle Arrington Foster and Tony L. Foster Sr.
Essence was homeschooled and enjoyed reading, music, dancing, social media and cooking. She had a strong attachment to her nieces and nephews and loved to babysit them. Essence was the go-to person when anyone wanted knowledge from the computer. She loved styling the wigs she would wear, singing and doing her makeup.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her stepmother, Valerie Hughes Foster; three sisters, Tyana Stevenson, Shantell Clifford and Jamaya Morris; three brothers, Scotty Saffold, Antonio Foster and Tony L. Foster, Jr.; one stepsister, Brinna Hughes; her godmother, Renee Atkinson; her godsisters, Raquel, Rolonda, Relecia and Rianna Price; her godson, Danté James Lee Johnson; her best friend, Louteisha Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Essence was preceded in death by an infant sister, Samaria Arrington; her grandparents, John and Elvada Arrington, and Henry and Johnnie Mae Foster; and her uncle, Bernard "Sir Charles" Foster.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. A private service with interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020