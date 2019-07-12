|
Estella Mae Smith Jackson, 62, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. She was born on May 5, 1957, in Erie, Pa., to the late Steve M. Sr. and Betty J. Reid Smith.
Estella was a member of Second Baptist Church. She worked at Polymer Molding Inc. as a team leader. Besides working, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards, dancing and listening to music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda D. Smith and Ola M. Smith; and one brother, Sherwood Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memory her companion, John Wells Sr.; her children, Kareshia Cargile and John Wells Jr.; one stepson, Jason Wells; six sisters, Wanda Lowery (Tyrone), Georgeann Carter (Charles), Miranda Brooks (Anthony), Cornelia Beard (Ferris), Gloria Potter , and Joycelyn McCray (Corey); five brothers, Steve Smith Jr., Shawn Smith Sr., Troy Smith Sr. (T.T. Meyers), Ira Smith Sr., and Shannon Smith Sr.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends may visit with the family at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow with Rev. Lamont Higginbottom Sr., eulogizing and Rev. Darrold A. Hobson, officiating. Interment will be private. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 12, 2019