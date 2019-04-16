Home

Esther A. Grzywinski, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was born in Erie, on July 7, 1925, daughter of the late Martin and Esther Wolfe.

Esther first worked at Talon Mfg. and then Marx Toys. She often enjoyed visits to Presque Isle. Esther always felt her greatest accomplishment was raising her daughters following the early passing of her husband.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Grzywinski; and two brothers, Martin and John Wolfe.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Kraut (Matthew) and Joyce Grzywinski; one sister, Jan Rizzo (Rich); and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Twinbrook Medical Center and especially her niece, Kelly Rizzo, for the wonderful care given to Esther.

Private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with burial to be held at Calvary Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 16, 2019
