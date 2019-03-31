|
|
Esther H. Agnew, age 88, of Pemberville, Ohio and formerly of Millcreek Township, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born on January 20, 1931 in Union City, Pa. to the late Levi and Eva (Dilley) Hall.
She married Robert Agnew on May 24, 1952 and he survives in Pemberville.
Esther was a graduate of Union City High School. She went on to attend Indiana University of PA and Edinboro University of PA where she received her master's degree in Education. She taught for 34 years, most of that time she taught at Irving Elementary in Erie. She was a member of the Bowling Green Alliance Church, Alpha Sigma Alpha and Kappa Delta Pi.
She lived at Otterbein Portage Valley, Pemberville, Ohio. She enjoyed taking trips to the beach, reading, and loved doing puzzles. Esther was a member of the "Happy Hookers" at Otterbein. Her greatest joy in life came from the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and especially her great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband of nearly 67 years, Robert, Esther is survived by her children: Kay Bonsall (Samuel) of Bowling Green, Ohio, Charles Agnew (Anne) of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and John Agnew (Cynthia) of Fort Mill, S.C., one sister Irma Yeager of Coraopolis, Pa., one sister-in-law Ruth Rowley of Sewickley, Pa., nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, with two on-the-way, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Bowling Green Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 1161 Napoleon Rd., Bowling Green, OH 43402. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Additional visitation will be held Monday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Following the services in Bowling Green, Esther will be taken to Erie, Pa. where visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd, Erie, Pa. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Union City, PA.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Church of the Cross, 5901 Millfair Rd., Fairview, PA 16415.
To share an online condolence with the Agnew family please visit www.dusckasmartinfuneralhome.com
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019