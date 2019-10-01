|
Esther L. (Tenney) Ernewein, age 76, of Meadville, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, following a brief illness. She was born November 16, 1942, in Meadville, to the late Vernon Sr. and Mary (Stauffer) Tenney.
Esther worked at Firch's Bakery in Jamestown, N.Y. for twelve years and was then employed by Meadville Medical Center and retired after 19 years there. She enjoyed her bowling league that was affiliated with Firch's Bakery and was very proud of scoring a 300 game. She was the treasurer of the Union while working at Firch's Bakery. She enjoyed country music and family genealogical research. She was a huge Oakland Raiders fan.
Esther is survived by four daughters, Laura Bunting of Erie, Linda Lohr of Titusville, Lisa Robie (Mike) of Erie and Maryann Weaver of Meadville; six grandchildren, Jessica Peeples (Mike) of Titusville, Christina Walker of Titusville, Gregory Sterner of Titusville, Kayla Ernewein of Meadville, Joseph Chismar of Jamestown, N.Y. and Nicholas Robie of Erie; eight great-grandchildren, Breanna, Kale, Sammy, Alize, Genesis, Lexie, Serenity and Jace; one great-great-grandchild, Kamdyn; two sisters, Pauline Hunt of Jamestown, N.Y. and Shirley Bailey of Guys Mills; one brother, Vernon Tenney, Jr. (Mary) of Hornell, N.Y.; her former son-in-law, Ken Bunting of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews, especially her niece, Kathy Smith, who she was very close with.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Tenney; and a dear friend, Walter Carr.
Family and friends are invited to call at Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, Pa., on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A service will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Walton of the First Baptist Church officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 1, 2019