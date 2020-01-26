|
Esther M. Swift, 91, of Edinboro, died on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Butler, Pa., on September 11, 1928, the daughter of the late Glendon and Pearl Patten.
On Valentine's Day 1948, Esther married Herald Swift. He preceded her in death in 2009 after 61 years of marriage.
Esther was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing and crafts. She had worked at Grannie's Collectibles in the Edinboro Mall for a number of years.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Patten; a sister, Lois Erickson; and a grandson, Barry Swift.
Survivors include a daughter, Beth (Mark) Singleton, of Edinboro; a son, Donald Swift; a brother, Glenn (Marian) Patten, of Conneaut, Ohio; two sisters, Ruth McBeth, of Girard and Ann (Dennis) Adamson, of Albion; a brother-in-law, Jess Erickson; a sister-in-law, Janice Patten, of Albion; as well as three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Meadville St., Edinboro, PA 16412. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
