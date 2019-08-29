Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Bliley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther R. Penny Bliley


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther R. Penny Bliley Obituary
Esther R. "Penny" Bliley, age 96, residing at St. Mary's Home – Asbury Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born in Cowansville, Pa., on August 15, 1923, daughter of the late John and Ada Mae Helm.

Penny was a 1941 graduate of Kittanning High School and then the Nursing School at West Penn in Pittsburgh. She worked as an RN in Pittsburgh at West Penn Hospital, Magee Women's Hospital and then Shadyside Hospital. In Erie, she worked at Hamot Hospital.

Penny met her future husband, Dr. Robert M. Bliley while in nursing school. They were married at Heinz Chapel in 1950. Penny was devoted to her family. She volunteered with the PTA when raising her children.

Dr. Bliley passed away on June 13, 1987. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Isabel Crissman.

Penny is survived by one daughter, Bethann Lyons (Mark) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three sons, Dennis A. Bliley (Debbie) of Harborcreek, Douglas K. Bliley (Debra) of Millcreek, and Mark A. Bliley (Shelly) of Harborcreek; eight grandchildren, Stacy, Jessica, Mark Jr., Chris, Courtney, Zach, Hope, and Denver; one brother-in-law, Richard Bliley; two great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one nephew.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Saturday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Susan Speakman. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now