Esther R. "Penny" Bliley, age 96, residing at St. Mary's Home – Asbury Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born in Cowansville, Pa., on August 15, 1923, daughter of the late John and Ada Mae Helm.
Penny was a 1941 graduate of Kittanning High School and then the Nursing School at West Penn in Pittsburgh. She worked as an RN in Pittsburgh at West Penn Hospital, Magee Women's Hospital and then Shadyside Hospital. In Erie, she worked at Hamot Hospital.
Penny met her future husband, Dr. Robert M. Bliley while in nursing school. They were married at Heinz Chapel in 1950. Penny was devoted to her family. She volunteered with the PTA when raising her children.
Dr. Bliley passed away on June 13, 1987. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Isabel Crissman.
Penny is survived by one daughter, Bethann Lyons (Mark) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three sons, Dennis A. Bliley (Debbie) of Harborcreek, Douglas K. Bliley (Debra) of Millcreek, and Mark A. Bliley (Shelly) of Harborcreek; eight grandchildren, Stacy, Jessica, Mark Jr., Chris, Courtney, Zach, Hope, and Denver; one brother-in-law, Richard Bliley; two great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one nephew.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Saturday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Susan Speakman. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 29, 2019