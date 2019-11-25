|
|
Estrella "Lola" M. (Morado) Igras, age 72, of Erie, passed away on November 23, 2019 at UPMC Hamot after a brief illness. She was born in Baleno, Masbate, Philippines on September 16, 1947 to the late Paciente and Euphrasia (Albao) Morado.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jan T. Igras in 2015, son James A. Igras and her aunt Monica.
Lola is survived by her daughter Monica Igras, of Erie, and her son Thomas Igras, of Fairview, as well as six grandchildren, Gabriel Barnett, Taylor Barnett, Michael Barnett, Benjamin Igras, Lucinda Igras and Olivia Igras. She is further survived by two brothers, Teofilo Morado and Rodrigo Morado in the Philippines, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Lola enjoyed playing Scrabble, Words With Friends, and socializing on Facebook, but she is most well known for being a legendary cook, especially Filipino food. Mahal ka namin, ina.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, PA 16503. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. with the funeral mass at 1 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 25, 2019