Ethel H. Dennington, age 100, longtime resident of Summit Township, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Fairview Manor. Born in Union City on November 27, 1918, Ethel was the daughter of the late Harry and Mildred Martin Hinkson. She married Merlin Dennington on May 11, 1941, and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2004.
Ethel Dennington was a woman of great faith who loved her family and spent a lifetime of teaching. She earned her teaching degree from Edinboro Normal School and taught at several local schools over the years. She was the first teacher at Calvary Baptist School in Union City where she taught from 1973-83. After retiring, she and her husband lived in Maranatha Village, Sebring, Fla., for 11 years before his death in 2004. Shortly thereafter, Ethel moved back home and enjoyed her remaining years in Waterford and Erie.
Ethel and Merlin were founding members of the Waterford Baptist Church. Ethel was active there for many years serving as a teacher and pianist.
Family members include three daughters - Nancy Read, Audrey Steen, and Marilee Zaczyk (Dan); two sons - Bud Dennington (Jane) and Bruce Dennington (Kathy); 14 grandchildren - Jeff, Dan, and Paul Read, Jennifer Dwyre, Shelby Klins, Brian O'Keefe, Heidi Ewing, Randy Zaczyk, Terri Zaczyk, Melissa Vandervort, Gretchen Hayford, Lorah Falzone, Marcia Cooper, and Jeff Dennington; 25 great-grandchildren; and she was also a great-great-grandmother.
Ethel's family wishes to thank the staff at Fairview Manor for their outstanding and loving care.
Friends may call at Van Matre Funeral Home in Waterford on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be there Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Richard Page, Pastor of Senior Adults at Grace Church. Interment will be in Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be given to Waterford Baptist Church, 325 East Street, Waterford, PA 16441. Condolences may be shared at www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 31, 2019