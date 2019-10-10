|
Ethel H. "Ace" Dzmura, age 82, Fairview, passed away peacefully, with her family, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born at her home in Belle Valley, on September 25, 1937, daughter of the late Oscar and Martha Frantz Heidecker.
Ethel was a 1955 graduate of McDowell High School and had worked for ten years at the American Sterilizer Company.
She was a former member of the North Coast Striders Walking Group, Gourmet Club and the Elk Creek Historical Society in Wellsburg, Pa. Ethel enjoyed gardening and spending time in the outdoors. She was a loving mother and a kind hearted soul that loved people and animals alike.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Edith Mary Heidecker at birth and another sister, Dorothy Heidecker in 1974; and her husband, Paul Anthony Dzmura in January of 2019.
Ethel is survived by three sons, Paul Andrew Dzmura of Erie, David Joseph Dzmura and his wife Marjolein of Marysville, Ohio, and Joseph Andrew Dzmura and his wife Andrea, of Erie; a daughter, Susan Teresa Luttazi and her husband Phil of Medfield, Mass.; and a sister, Joanne Smith and her husband Ernest of Arizona. She is further survived by four granddaughters, Hannah Ellen Dzmura, Caroline Marie Luttazi, Sarah Catherine Luttazi and Ella Rachelle Dzmura; and a grandson, Mason David Dzmura; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Girard, on Friday, October 11th from 3-6 p.m.
Private burial will be in Erie Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019