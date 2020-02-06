|
Ethel L. Gilliland, age 98, of Summit Township, passed on February 4, 2020, and went to be with the love of her life, her husband Norm, and the Lord.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth Rabell, born on July 8, 1921 and raised in Meadville, Pa.
Ethel lived a beautiful life, which included her love story of 68 years with her husband Norm, who preceded her in death on December 7, 2009. They raised their family together and were happiest when all their "chicks" were together.
She was a member of Summit United Methodist Church for over 70 years, taught Sunday School for over 60 years, and served on a number of boards. Ethel loved children and animals, and will be remembered for her breathtaking flower gardens.
Family members include her three daughters—Carol (George) Ackerman of Girard, Betty Lou (Dave) Klindienst of McAlevys Fort, Pa., and Mary Ann Tronetti of Erie; nine grandchildren—Jon Ackerman and Kevin (Keri) Ackerman, all of Girard, Scott (Dan Moore) Ackerman of Salem, Ohio, Timothy (Chelsea) Ackerman of Edinboro, David Klindienst of Baltimore, Md., Jeffrey (Kristi) Klindienst of Virginia Beach, Va., Dr. Francesca Tronetti of Erie, Alexandra (Doug) Buck of Durham, N.C., and Sgt. 1st Class Patrick (Mandy) Tronetti, stationed in Afghanistan; lso, nine great-grandchildren; her adopted daughters—Pam Forsyth of North East and Denise (Tim) Hershberger of Waterford; and her loving companion, Sally Mae the cat.
Friends are invited to viewing on Saturday, February 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Summit United Methodist Church, 1510 Townhall Road West, Erie, Pa., and to the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be in Waterford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summit United Methodist Church.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 6, 2020