Ethel Marguerite MacKrell Van Volkenburg, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Born in Erie, on January 11, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Marion E. (Spahr) MacKrell.
Ethel was a proud graduate of Sacred Heart Grade School and Strong Vincent High School, class of 1943. She worked in the insurance industry, first for Bill Robinson and later for Emil Kesselring. On April 26, 1947, Ethel married Thomas G. Van Volkenburg, with whom she shared 61 wonderful years. She put her career on hold to raise her six children, enjoying their many activities and sporting events, as well as those of her grandchildren in later years. Ethel returned to work during the 1970s for Bob Kubeja, retiring in 1991. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish, and an active participant in the Altar Society. Ethel enjoyed playing cards with her neighborhood card club and with her MacKrell Cousins' Club. She particularly enjoyed holidays and family get-togethers and was an avid reader until macular degeneration made reading too difficult. Ethel also loved listening to music, both recorded and live, and weekly dinners and trips to Notre Dame with her siblings and their spouses. Her greatest satisfaction came from caring for her family, both her children and grandchildren. No matter what the situation or circumstance, Ethel was always concerned about her family, making sure that all was well. She was also a two-time cancer survivor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her daughter Nancy E. Van Volkenburg Boothe, daughter-in-law Julie Samick Van Volkenburg, sister Rosemary Maloney, brothers Joseph F. and James R. MacKrell, sister-in-law Jean MacKrell, and brother-in-law William J. Maloney.
Ethel is survived by five of her six children and their spouses: David Van Volkenburg and his fiancée Lynne Digieso, Patty and Tom Mangold, Tom and Debbie Van Volkenburg, Mark and Sue Van Volkenburg, Bob and Cathy Van Volkenburg, son-in-law Dave Boothe, sister-in-law Mary Jane MacKrell, 16 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday, August 4th, from 2 to 7 p.m., and may attend a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 816 W. 26th St., on Monday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff on Unit J at Pleasant Ridge Manor for their compassionate care during Ethel's time in residence.
Memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, 816 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to Emmaus Ministries 345 E. 9th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 3, 2019