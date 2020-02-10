|
|
Eugene "Gene" Rutkowski, 93, a resident of New Bethlehem, Pa. since 1953, passed away Saturday morning, February 8, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1927, Waterford, Pa., the son of Theodore and Walerya Rutkowski, who are since deceased.
He married his college sweetheart Elizabeth (Hoodie) Miller after a three year courtship at the ROCK on August 22, 1953 in Pleasant Hills, Pittsburgh, Pa.
He belonged to St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, Pa.
He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Elizabeth R. Rutkowski of New Bethlehem, three daughters, Deborah J. Rutkowski of Genesee, Sandra G. Rutkowski of Pittsburgh, and Elizabeth A. Griffin of Kossuth, two sons, Gary T. Rutkowski of Rimersburg and Perry E. Rutkowski of Eustis, Fla., eleven grandchildren, Larkin, Kristen, Michael, Michelle, Mitchell, Jonathan, Emily, Aubrey, Kalob, Ian and Gavin, and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob T. Griffin, five sisters, Thelma, Florence, Bertha, Anna and Irene, and eight brothers, Benjamin, Raymond, Theodore Jr., Leroy, John, Edward, Edmund and Matthew.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem with Father Samuel Bungo serving as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem where the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2020