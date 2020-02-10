Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
New Bethlehem , PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Rutkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Gene Rutkowski


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Gene Rutkowski Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Rutkowski, 93, a resident of New Bethlehem, Pa. since 1953, passed away Saturday morning, February 8, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1927, Waterford, Pa., the son of Theodore and Walerya Rutkowski, who are since deceased.

He married his college sweetheart Elizabeth (Hoodie) Miller after a three year courtship at the ROCK on August 22, 1953 in Pleasant Hills, Pittsburgh, Pa.

He belonged to St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, Pa.

He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Elizabeth R. Rutkowski of New Bethlehem, three daughters, Deborah J. Rutkowski of Genesee, Sandra G. Rutkowski of Pittsburgh, and Elizabeth A. Griffin of Kossuth, two sons, Gary T. Rutkowski of Rimersburg and Perry E. Rutkowski of Eustis, Fla., eleven grandchildren, Larkin, Kristen, Michael, Michelle, Mitchell, Jonathan, Emily, Aubrey, Kalob, Ian and Gavin, and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob T. Griffin, five sisters, Thelma, Florence, Bertha, Anna and Irene, and eight brothers, Benjamin, Raymond, Theodore Jr., Leroy, John, Edward, Edmund and Matthew.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem with Father Samuel Bungo serving as celebrant.

Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem where the Walter W. Craig Post 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade.

Online condolences may be sent to the Rutkowski family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -