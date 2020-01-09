|
|
Eugene "Gene" Shufesky, age 92, of Erie, and formerly of Zimmerly Road, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was born in Jessup, Pa., on March 7, 1927, a son of the late Alexander and Marie (Sanko) Shufesky.
During WWII, he served as a squad leader, and was discharged with the rank of Sergeant. For 33 years, he worked as a heat treater at Bucyrus-Erie, retiring in March 1984, when the shop closed. Gene enjoyed golfing and bowling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Myron and Dennis Shufesky.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Lenore F.(Kennedy) Shufesky; a son, Dr. Eugene F. Shufesky, Erie; two daughters, Sandra Ann (Michael) Kaliszak, Kalamazoo, Mich., and Donna Herder, Beaver, Pa.; and six grandchildren, Justin, Jeffery and Jordan (Amy) Herder, Jessica (Evan) Alkema, Sara and Matthew Kaliszak.
Friends may call on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, and may attend a service there Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dennis Martin officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 9, 2020