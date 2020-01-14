Home

Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eugene L. Trayer


1945 - 2020
Eugene L. Trayer Obituary
Eugene L. Trayer, age 74, of North East, died on January 11, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. He was born on June 20, 1945, the son of the late Clyde Lawrence and Ruth (Reed) Trayer.

Eugene worked as a welder at Steris for over 30 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Sons of Lake Erie Fishing club and enjoyed hunting, farming, and boating.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley Barnett Trayer; children, Brenda Hodapp of Erie, Brian Trayer (Monica) of Erie, Barbara Cass (Tim) of Erie, and Bradley Trayer of Erie; brothers and sisters, Betty Bish of Mayport, Pa., Kathy Sutherland (David) of Tennessee, Steve Trayer (Kathy) of Mayport, Pa., Mark Trayer (Mary) of Mayport, Pa., and Richard Trayer (Crystal) of Mayport, Pa.; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Wednesday, January 15th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Private interment will be held at Greenfield Baptist Church Cemetery.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 14, 2020
