Eugene Matlock, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born in Erie, on May 12, 1923, a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Urasko) Matlock.
Eugene graduated from Academy High School, class of 1941. Soon after he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served two tours of duty during World War II. After the war he returned to Erie and worked at Nickel Plate Railroad. He later worked as a claims investigator for Norfolk and Western Railroad retiring in 1979.
Eugene enjoyed getting out and spending time with fellow veterans at the Erie VA. In his younger years he liked to go dancing. He was a life member of the Seibenbuerger Club and had been a member since 1959.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his brothers Raymond and James Matlock.
He is survived by his loving family, nephew Mark Matlock (Cheryl) and a great-nephew and great-niece, twins Matthew Matlock and Madalyn Matlock, his sister-in-law Evelyn Matlock, nephew Gary Matlock and friend John Passarelli.
Services and burial in Calvary Cemetery will be private. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Matlock family in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2020