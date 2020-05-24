Home

Robinson & Hackmer Funeral Home
246 North Main Street
Warsaw, NY 14569
585-786-2424
Eugene Peters Obituary
Eugene Peters, age 77, of East Bethany, N.Y., was peacefully called home by the Lord, Thursday, May 14, 2020. By his side, were his three daughters Wendy Boni of LeRoy, Carol Stoneham of Pavilion and Karen (Paul) Peters of Caledonia.

No doubt, Gene was embraced and reunited with his predeceased wife of 40 years, Suzanne (Roblee).

Gene was born in Warren, Pa., to the late Wallace and Vivian Peters. In addition to his three daughters, he is survived by four grandchildren: Magen Martin, Conney Shull, Jacob LaPoint and Casey LaPoint, as well as five great-grandchildren.

Gene was proud of being a self-taught millwright.

Due to the pandemic, Gene's services were held privately with burial in West Bethany Cemetery, Bethany, N.Y.

In honor of Gene's love of animals, memorials may be made to the Genesee County Animal Shelter www.vol4animals.org/donate" target="_blank">(www.vol4animals.org/donate).

Arrangements by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw, N.Y.

Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020
